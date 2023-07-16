Acosta delivers, Vazquez returns, Cincinnati tops Nashville 3-1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luciano Acosta had a goal and an assist and Aaron Boupendza scored in his first career appearance to rally FC Cincinnati to a 3-1 victory over Nashville SC in a match that saw Brandon Vazquez return to the winners and Nashville lose two players to red cards. Acosta scored the equalizer on a penalty kick in the 42nd minute and then picked up an assist on defender Santiago Arias’ second netter of the season, a go-ahead score in the 74th. Boupendza scored in the ninth minute of stoppage time with an assist from Vazquez, who had been playing for the United States in the Gold Cup since June 10. Nashville’s Taylor Washington and Fafà Picault made the exits.

