Acosta, Barreal rally Cincinnati to 2-2 draw with Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Luciano Acosta scored on a second-half penalty kick then picked up an assist on Álvaro Barreal’s equalizer to rally FC Cincinnati to 2-2 draw with Charlotte FC. Karol Swiderski scored twice in the first 24 minutes with assists from Kerwin Vargas to propel Charlotte (6-8-8) to a 2-0 lead at halftime. Acosta cut Cincinnati’s deficit in half with his PK score in the 52nd minute. Acosta has 10 goals this season, already tying his career-best total set in 2018 and matched in 2022. He has seven assists this season. Barreal notched his third netter of the season, using an assist from Acosta in the 68th minute. Cincinnati (13-2-6) hung on for the point despite playing a man down after the 75th minute when Ian Murphy was sent off for a red card.

