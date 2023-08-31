Acosta and Vazquez score 5 minutes apart, Cincinnati becomes first team to clinch MLS playoff spot

ATLANTA (AP) — Luciano Acosta and Brandon Vazquez scored five minutes apart in the second half and Cincinnati became the first team to clinch an MLS playoff spot after a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United. Cincinnati (17-3-6) secured a playoff spot nearly two months before Decision Day on Oct. 21. The club has 57 points with eight games remaining — in a chase for New England’s single-season points record of 73 set in 2021. Atlanta (11-8-8) had a two-game winning streak snapped. Acosta scored his 13th goal of the season in the 75th minute to tie it at 1-all. Acosta split two defenders to find Junior Moreno’s head and then one-timed a give-and-go sequence into the back of the net. Acosta has scored more goals (seven) than any other player against Atlanta.

