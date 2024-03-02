Acing drills at the NFL scouting combine can lead to riches but don’t forecast football greatness

All eyes may be on the draft prospects at the NFL scouting combine as they run the 40-yard dash, bench press 225 pounds and see how high and far they can jump and how quick they are. But while acing any one of these tests can lead to a better draft selection and more money, they’re not necessarily a sign of success to come on the field. Many who have set records in various drills at the combine haven’t found similar success on Sundays.

