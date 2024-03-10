Achor leads Samford past Furman 84-77 and into SoCon title game

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Achor Achor finished with 28 points and 14 rebounds on Sunday to propel Samford past Furman 84-77 and into the championship game of the Southern Conference Tournament. The top-seeded Bulldogs (28-5) will face either East Tennessee State or Chattanooga in Monday’s title game.

