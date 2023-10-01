Achilles tendon injury to Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White is feared to be season-ending

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills starting cornerback Tre’Davious White was carted off the field with what’s feared to be a season-ending injury to his right Achilles tendon in the third quarter of Buffalo’s 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins. White was hurt while covering receiver Tyreek Hill up the right sideline. White suddenly pulled up favoring his right leg and fell to the turf. While being treated by Buffalo’s training staff, White was lying on his back. He showed his frustration by removing his helmet and flinging it down the field. Bills players eventually surrounded White as he was loaded into the cart with a towel over his head and his hand on his face.

