Achane has fastest 40-yard time among RBs at NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Running back Devon Achane of Texas A&M outdueled former Texas Longhorns star Bijan Robinson by posting the fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL’s annual scouting combine workout. Achane finished in 4.32 seconds and was one of three backs to break the 4.4 mark. Robinson was fifth on the list at 4.46. Chase Brown had the top vertical jump, 40 inches, and broad jump 10 feet, 7 inches among the backs. Tackle Broderick Jones of Georgia was the fastest offensive lineman with a 4.97. The final bench press session will be held in Indianapolis on Monday.

