Aces trade center to Mystics for pair of 2nd-round picks

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Aces announced they had traded recently acquired 6-foot-5 center Amanda Zahui B. on Sunday to Washington for the Mystics’ second-round draft picks in 2024 and 2025. Zahui B. came over to the Aces from the Los Angeles Sparks on a Jan. 21 trade for Dearica Hamby, a two-time WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year. Zahui B. did not play in the WNBA last season after the Sparks placed her on the suspended list.

