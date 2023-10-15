Aces star guard Chelsea Gray injured in fourth quarter against Liberty

NEW YORK (AP) — The Las Vegas Aces may be without star guard Chelsea Gray for Game 4 of the WNBA Finals after she was injured Sunday. Gray left midway through the fourth quarter with what coach Becky Hammon said was probably a foot injury. She had to be helped back to the locker room and appeared to be in pain. The 2022 WNBA Finals MVP scored 11 points before getting hurt. She was battling Breanna Stewart in the post when she appeared to get injured. She came up hobbling, but remained in the game as play continued. She missed a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession. A few seconds later, Hammon took a timeout to get the guard out of the game.

