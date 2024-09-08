Aces star A’ja Wilson sits out against Liberty with ankle injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson will not play against the New York Liberty because of an ankle injury. Wilson hasn’t missed a game since Aug. 3, 2019, and only has missed three regular-season contests in her six-year career. She tweaked her right leg late in the game against Connecticut on Friday night, but was able to walk off the court. The 28-year-old center was in a walking boot heading into the arena on Sunday. She has been dominant this season, averaging 27.3 points, 11.98 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Wilson has scored more than 40 points twice in the Aces’ last five games.

