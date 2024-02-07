Aces re-sign Candace Parker in bid to win 3rd WNBA title in a row

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Aces have re-signed two-time MVP Candace Parker. She was a missing piece late last season when they won their second consecutive WNBA championship. Parker has three championship rings. She averaged 9.0 points and 5.4 rebounds a game last season as the Aces got off to a 16-2 start. But she underwent foot surgery that caused her to miss the rest of the season. Parker is a 10-time all-league player who won championships in 2016 with Los Angeles and 2021 with Chicago.

