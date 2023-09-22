Aces, Liberty, Sun and Wings set for WNBA semifinal playoff clashes

NEW YORK (AP) — A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces cruised through the opening round of the playoffs and now stand six wins away from becoming the WNBA’s first repeat champion in two decades. Next up for the defending champions are the Dallas Wings, a team that handed the Aces one of their few losses during the regular season. New York faces Connecticut in the other semifinal matchup. Both best-of-five series begin Sunday.

