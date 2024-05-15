Aces honored with rings, 2nd championship banner as quest to three-peat starts versus Mercury

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Aces received their championship rings and then unveiled and raised their WNBA championship banner, lifting it into place on Tuesday night alongside their first title banner won two seasons ago. Las Vegas celebrated its back-to-back titles before its regular-season opener against the Phoenix Mercury. And, it doesn’t sound as if the Aces are finished. “We’re back,” owner Mark Davis told the sellout crowd. Davis sat next to Aces minority owner and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. Davis and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert greeted coach Becky Hammon and the players when they were introduced to the crowd.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.