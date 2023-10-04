Aces have a chance to make history with win over Liberty in the WNBA Finals

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Aces will be playing for more than a WNBA championship. History also is on the line for the Aces. They put together one of the top regular seasons in the league’s 27-year history with the chance to become the first team to repeat in more than two decades. Las Vegas hosts Game 1 on Sunday in the best-of-five series against the New York Liberty. The first two games as well as a potential Game 5 are sold out.

