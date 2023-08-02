Aces clinch WNBA playoff spot after 93-72 victory over the Dream

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackie Young scored 24 points, A’ja Wilson had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces clinched a WNBA playoff spot with a 93-72 victory over the Atlanta Dream. Las Vegas (24-2) has won eight straight games to become the second team in WNBA history to start a season 24-2, joining the 1998 Houston Comets. The Aces still have 14 regular-season games before the playoffs start. Kierstan Bell made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to extend Las Vegas’ lead to 75-62 early in the fourth quarter. She finished with a career-high 15 points. Kelsey Plum added 14 points and five assists for Las Vegas. Chelsea Gray moved into 13th place in WNBA history for career assists.

