Aces bring Tiffany Hayes out of retirement in an effort to make another title run

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Aces have brought former All-Star and career double-digit scorer Tiffany Hayes out of retirement. She started all 40 games for the Connecticut Sun last season. Hayes averaged 12.1 points on a team that lost in the playoff semifinals to the New York Liberty. She played her first 10 seasons for the Atlanta Dream. Hayes was an All-Star in 2017 and a first-team all-league selection in 2018. She has averaged 13.6 points in her career.

