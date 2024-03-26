Acerbi will not be penalized for allegedly racially abusing Juan Jesus in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan defender Francesco Acerbi will not face any sanctions for allegedly racially abusing Napoli’s Juan Jesus in a Serie A match because there wasn’t enough proof. The alleged incident on March 17 was revealed when Juan Jesus told the referee Acerbi directed a racial slur at him. Acerbi has repeatedly denied he used the offensive word. Both players were questioned and audio and visual evidence examined. The Italian league sporting judge says while it was clear Acerbi insulted Juan Jesus, the “minimum level of reasonable certainty” had not been reached that it was of a racial nature. If Acerbi had been found guilty he would have faced a minimum 10-match ban.

