Ace Yu Darvish’s contract with Padres runs through age 42

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish seems to be having a hard time believing he has signed with the San Diego Padres through the 2028 season, when he turns 42. At a news conference to discuss his new $108 million, six-year contract, the 36-year-old Darvish turned and said something to his interpreter, Shingo Horie. Horie then said: “He still doesn’t believe if this is true or not; if it’s a prank.” Neither Darvish nor the Padres think the tall right-hander is anywhere close to being finished. He’s coming off one of his better seasons, when he helped lead the Padres on a stirring run to the NL Championship Series.

