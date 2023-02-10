Ace Yu Darvish’s contract with Padres runs through age 42

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish seems to be having a hard time believing he has signed with the San Diego Padres through the 2028 season, when he turns 42. At a news conference to discuss his new $108 million, six-year contract, the 36-year-old Darvish turned and said something to his interpreter, Shingo Horie. Horie then said: “He still doesn’t believe if this is true or not; if it’s a prank.” Neither Darvish nor the Padres think the tall right-hander is anywhere close to being finished. He’s coming off one of his better seasons, when he helped lead the Padres on a stirring run to the NL Championship Series.
San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller, right, speaks as pitcher Yu Darvish looks on during a baseball news conference, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in San Diego. Darvish signed a new contract with the Padres that guarantees the pitcher an additional $90 million and will keep him with the club through the 2028 season.
San Diego Padres' Yu Darvish, left, poses for a photo with his wife Seiko Darvish during a baseball news conference, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in San Diego. Darvish signed a new contract with the Padres that guarantees the pitcher an additional $90 million and will keep him with the club through the 2028 season. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish arrives at a news conference held to announce a six-year contract extension with the Padres Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
