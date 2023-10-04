Ace sprinter Mark Cavendish delays retirement to chase outright record for Tour de France stage wins

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ace sprinter Mark Cavendish wants another go at becoming the outright record-holder for most career stage wins at the Tour de France. The 38-year-old Cavendish equaled cycling great Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 stage wins during the 2021 Tour and came close to winning a 35th in the seventh stage of the 2023 edition. After announcing his retirement earlier this year, Cavendish backpedaled Wednesday and says he will compete with the Astana Qazaqstan team for one more season, including the Tour.

