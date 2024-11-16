Ace Baldwin Jr., Zach Hicks both score 19 as Penn State breezes to 86-64 victory over Virginia Tech

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ace Baldwin Jr. and Zach Hicks scored 19 points apiece and Penn State rolled to an 86-64 victory over Virginia Tech at the Hall of Fame Series. Baldwin added 10 assists for his first double-double of the season for the Nittany Lions (4-0). He made 5 of 11 shots from the floor and nine of his 10 free throws. Hicks hit five 3-pointers and added five rebounds and three steals. Mylyjael Poteat led the Hokies (3-1) with 15 points.

