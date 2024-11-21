Ace Bailey’s 23 points leads No. 24 Rutgers over Merrimack 74-63

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Freshman Ace Bailey scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead No. 24 Rutgers to a 74-63 win over Merrimack on Wednesday night. It was the second straight wire-to-wire win for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights beat Monmouth 98-81 on Friday. Freshman Dylan Harper added 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Rutgers. Adam Clark led Merrimack with 22 points and six assists, and Sean Trumper added 10 points.

