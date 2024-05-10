ACC’s lawsuit against Florida State halted after North Carolina judge issues a stay in the case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference’s lawsuit against member school Florida State has come to a temporary halt. Judge Louis Bledsoe III handed down a ruling Friday that puts a stay on all discovery and further court-related work on the case while FSU appeals to the North Carolina Supreme Court. The school is appealing Bledsoe’s earlier ruling that denied the school’s motion to dismiss the case. Florida State has yet to actually file the case with the state supreme court, but lawyers have indicated that is in their intent. Florida State is challenging the conference’s exit fees and the validity of a grant-of-rights agreement that binds league members together through their media rights.

