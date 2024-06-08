ACC’s Florida St., Virginia and N. Carolina first 3 in College World Series; Evansville still alive

Florida State, Virginia and North Carolina swept their NCAA super regionals and are the first teams in the College World Series. Evansville became the first No. 4 regional seed to beat a No. 1 national seed when it defeated Tennessee 10-8 to force a third and deciding game in their super regional. Florida State followed its 24-4 beatdown of UConn on Friday with a 10-8 win in 12 innings. Virginia finished off Kansas State with a 10-4 victory. North Carolina ousted West Virginia 2-1. The ACC has at least three teams in the CWS for the first time since 2008.

