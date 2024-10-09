ACC’s additions of Cal, Stanford create test for coast-to-coast basketball scheduling plans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference’s additions of California and Stanford have created a new challenge for men’s and women’s basketball teams playing a coast-to-coast league slate. The Bears and Cardinal are joining the ACC this year along with SMU to push the league to 18 basketball members. The ACC adopted a model for the California-based teams to play two games on their trips east. The same would apply for teams from the league’s traditional eastern footprint when they visit the Cardinal and the Bears. The ACC men’s basketball schedule is 20 games, while the women’s is 18.

