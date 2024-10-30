Accountability issues plague the Bears as they regroup to face the Cardinals

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Quarterback Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears’ offense need to focus on scoring earlier in games before facing the Arizona Cardinals, but before they do that, they had to address the hangover from their loss to Washington on a Hail Mary pass. There are lingering accountability issues for some players as they try to move past the loss on the final play, and coach Matt Eberflus has taken criticism from the public as well as from players. The Bears won’t say whether there is any discipline for Tyrique Stevenson, who made the key mistake on the Hail Mary pass.

