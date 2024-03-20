ACC sues Clemson in North Carolina, day after school filed lawsuit in South Carolina against league

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A day after Clemson sued the Atlantic Coast Conference, the ACC filed a lawsuit against the school in a North Carolina court. The conference says the school is breaking its agreements with the league by challenging its exit fees and contract that binds members through their media rights. The ACC’s claim was filed in Mecklenburg County, the same court where it preemptively sued Florida State in December. FSU was the first school to try to sue its way out of the conference. The first court appearance in the Florida State case is schedule for Friday in North Carolina.

