ACC still standing with presence in rankings, statistics. And with different teams up top, for now

Duke’s opening-week rout of then-No. 9 Clemson served notice that the Atlantic Coast Conference wouldn’t necessarily fall in line behind the perennial powerhouse Tigers. Nor does the ACC seem inclined to play second fiddle to other Power 5 conferences despite nearly being left behind amid a summer of realignment. No. 4 Florida State leads a foursome of 3-0 conference schools ranked in the AP Top 25 including No. 17 North Carolina, No. 18 Duke and No. 20 Miami as conference play cranks up with five games. Numerous ACC teams are ranked in the top half of several FBS statistical categories.

