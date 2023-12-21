ACC Signing Day: Miami lands ACC’s top class and looks particularly impressive on the defensive line

Miami coach Mario Cristobal hasn’t yet taken the Hurricanes to an Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. But he sure has made a difference on the recruiting trail. Cristobal closed with a rush to help give Miami the ACC’s top-ranked recruiting class for a second straight year. The 247Sports Composite had Miami’s class ranked third nationwide as of early Wednesday evening. Florida State also had a top-10 class and was leading the ACC rankings until a couple of its top recruits made Signing Day switches to other schools.

