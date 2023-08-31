ACC sets presidents meeting, AP source says, with potential Stanford, Cal, SMU expansion unresolved

The Atlantic Coast Conference presidents are set to meet Friday as the league tries to come to a decision on expanding West with Stanford, California and SMU, a person with knowledge of the meeting told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the conference and schools were not making internal discussions public. It was unclear if the presidents will vote on adding new members. The ACC has been weighing expansion for several weeks. How new media rights revenue created by expansion will be a distributed among current members has been a sticking point.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.