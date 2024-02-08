ACC sets future basketball tournaments, championships for NC amid coast-to-coast expansion

The Atlantic Coast Conference will hold five straight men’s basketball tournaments in North Carolina starting in 2025. The women’s basketball tournament that has had a longtime home in Greensboro as the city of the league’s founding will split time between there and Charlotte. The ACC announced future sites for championships in 14 sports Thursday. That comes ahead of next season’s expansion to add California and Stanford from the Pac-12 as well as SMU from the American Athletic Conference. The league recently moved its headquarters from Greensboro to downtown Charlotte. The announcements included 42 future championships for North Carolina.

