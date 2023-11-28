ACC-SEC Challenge and Jimmy V Classic headline busy week for Top 25 teams

With Thanksgiving tournaments in the rearview mirror, many Top 25 teams will turn their attentions this week to inter-conference challenges and the annual Jimmy V Classic. The inaugural ACC/SEC women’s basketball challenge will be played with marquee games including No. 18 Notre Dame against No. 20 Tennessee; No. 24 North Carolina playing top-ranked South Carolina and No. 9 Virginia Tech against No. 7 LSU _ a rematch of last seasons’ Final Four game. The other major event this week is the Jimmy V Classic tripleheader on Sunday. It’s the first time that there will be three women’s games played in honor of the late North Carolina State coach. Two of them _ South Carolina against Duke and UConn visiting Texas will be on ABC. The third game, Tennessee vs. Ohio State will be on ESPN.

