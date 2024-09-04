ACC schools have a new path to more revenue: just win… in the postseason

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Atlantic Coast Conference schools have a new path to more revenue tied to their own postseason success. This is the first season with success-driven distribution plan for the expanded league. It is based on allowing schools to keep more of the money generated by their own wins, primarily in football. A big year could net up to $25 million on top of annual media-rights revenues. That comes as the ACC faces an ongoing financial gap behind the Big Ten and Southeastern conferences. North Carolina athletics director Bubba Cunningham said the model follows “a natural pattern” amid changes in college athletics.

