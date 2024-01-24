ACC schedule has Stanford facing Syracuse, Cal and SMU facing Florida State for league debuts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Stanford will be the first of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s incoming three schools to play a league football game by visiting Syracuse on Sept. 20. In addition, California and SMU will both play reigning champion Florida State in their league debuts. The ACC released its full 2024 football schedule on Wednesday. That came roughly three months after the league had released its new scheduling model for the 17-team alignment. The Cardinal and Bears are leaving the Pac-12 while the Mustangs will leave the American Athletic Conference to join the ACC.

