ACC reprimands North Carolina State’s Horne for flashing both middle fingers against Wake Forest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference has reprimanded North Carolina State guard DJ Horne for flashing both middle fingers late in a win over Wake Forest on Tuesday night. The league said in a statement that Horne’s gesture was unsportsmanlike and inappropriate. Horne later apologized on social media, saying his emotions got away from him and that’s not who he is. The Wolfpack defeated Wake Forest 83-76.

