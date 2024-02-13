ACC reprimands Louisville’s Jeff Walz, fines school $20,000 for postgame criticism of officiating

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference has reprimanded Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz and issued a $20,000 institutional fine against the school for violating the league’s sportsmanship policy with his criticism of officials after the No. 18 Cardinals’ 73-72 loss at No. 19 Syracuse on Sunday. Walz blasted officials for calling a late intentional foul on Cardinals forward Olivia Cochran, which resulted in the Orange’s Dyaisha Fair making two free throws with 2.3 seconds remaining. The ACC stated in a release Tuesday that Walz’s remarks violated its sportsmanship policy that prohibits comments on officiating other than directly to the league office.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.