ACC releases new football scheduling model to add California, Stanford and SMU in ’24

The Atlantic Coast Conference has unveiled a new scheduling model to incorporate new members California, Stanford and SMU for next year. The model includes those schools facing each other as annual opponents while staying with a no-division format. The league announced its reworked scheduling plan Monday evening. It has all 17 football-playing members playing each other at least twice over a seven-season stretch through 2030. The model also protects 16 annual matchups, including multiple long-standing league matchups such as Florida State-Clemson or North Carolina-Virginia. It comes after the league voted in September to add the schools for 2024.

