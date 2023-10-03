ACC quarterbacks, sometimes under the radar, are driving success across the league

The ACC is off to a strong start this season and a big reason is behind center. The Atlantic Coast Conference has 10 passers among the top 60 in yards per game this season. That’s tied with the Southeastern Conference for the most among Power Five leagues. The talented group of ACC quarterbacks is led by North Carolina’s Drake Maye, the reigning league player of the year and a likely high NFL draft pick should he chose to go pro after this season. Behind him are Florida State’s Jordan Travis, Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke and Louisville’s Jack Plummer.

