ACC newcomer SMU hosts BYU in its first game against another Power 4 opponent

SMU quarterback Preston Stone smiles during an NCAA college football practice in Dallas, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/LM Otero]

Atlantic Coast Conference newcomer SMU plays its first game against another Power Four opponent. The Mustangs are home Friday night against second-year Big 12 team BYU. SMU has won its last nine home games, averaging 53.9 points a game during that streak that is the school’s longest since winning 10 in a row at home from 1946-48. BYU has a 6-7 record since joining that Big 12 after playing 13 seasons as an independent. SMU and No. 23 Georgia Tech are the only teams that are 2-0 after early starts to the season.

