ACC divisional play is gone. That means a different challenge for Pittsburgh

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference’s elimination of divisions means changes for teams that were in the topsy-turvy Coastal Division. Pittsburgh’s ACC title in 2021 marked the only time since 2010 that the Coastal champion ended up winning the league championship game. The division also had a run of seven straight different winners from 2013-19. Pitt offensive lineman Matt Goncalves says it would feel different with every team in the same race for a spot in the ACC title game. Coach Pat Narduzzi says the challenge of going through perennial power Clemson remains regardless of divisions being gone.

