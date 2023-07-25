ACC commissioner Jim Phillips says league benefitting from recent ‘difficult’ conversations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference has been facing questions about its financial picture. It’s enough of an issue to raise uncertainty about the long-term future of the league. But commissioner Jim Phillips figures recent blunt conversations among schools about what’s ahead have helped. Much of that originated during a spring meeting earlier this year. At the time, there were questions about whether some schools might look to exit for another league. Phillips told The Associated Press that a moment like that “forces” schools to have ”difficult conversations” that have proven valuable building trust.

