ACC commissioner Jim Phillips is holding out hope for a ‘really good ending’ despite league turmoil

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — With the future of the Atlantic Coast Conference in question, commissioner Jim Phillips expressed optimism that the league can still be salvaged. Speaking at the ACC meetings in Amelia Island, Phillips says you have to “work through these things.” The ACC has experienced significant change in the past six months, most notably with Florida State and the league suing each other in December. Clemson followed suit, and North Carolina could be next. The ACC is adding Stanford, California and SMU this summer, making it a 17-team, coast-to-coast football conference. But the additions have done little to close the ACC’s growing financial gap behind the SEC and the Big Ten.

