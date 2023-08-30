ACC coaches are hoping an offseason of reps has new kicking units ready for what’s ahead

Atlantic Coast Conference coaches are hoping an offseason of work and reps have prepared kicking units to manage changes from last year. Those units include the long snapper, holder and kicker. Ten of 14 league teams are set to replace at least one from last year. Ninth-ranked and preseason ACC favorite Clemson is replacing all three positions By comparison, eighth-ranked Florida State, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh and Virginia return all three. Orange coach Dino Babers chuckled that “you might get a gray hair or two” worrying about what can go wrong with those critical inter-dependent positions.

