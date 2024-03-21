ACC-bound SMU fires coach Rob Lanier after 2 seasons

DALLAS (AP) — ACC-bound SMU has fired Rob Lanier after two seasons as its men’s basketball coach. The move Thursday came a day after the Mustangs ended their final season before moving into the basketball-rich Atlantic Coast Conference. The Mustangs finished the season 20-13 after a 101-92 loss at Indiana State in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament. They were 30-35 overall in their two seasons under Lanier, including a 16-20 record in American Athletic Conference games. The Mustangs haven’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2017. That was only their third appearance since their last tourney win in 1988.

