ACC-bound SMU close to hiring USC’s Andy Enfield as the Mustangs’ basketball coach, AP source says

DALLAS (AP) — SMU is close to hiring Southern California coach Andy Enfield to take over the Mustangs, according to a person familiar with the situation. They are moving next season into the basketball-rich Atlantic Coast Conference. Enfield could be named SMU’s new coach within a few days, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because a deal had not been finalized. The Trojans were 15-18 this season, ending a run of four consecutive years with more than 20 wins. Enfield is 219-146 in 11 years at USC. Rob Lanier was fired after going 30-35 in two seasons with SMU. The Mustangs haven’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2017.

