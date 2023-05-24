ACC backs plan to offer increased payouts to schools for postseason success

The Atlantic Coast Conference is moving forward allowing schools to earn more money generated from their own postseason performances. That move comes as the league tries to find ways to close a growing financial gap with two power-conference peers. The ACC announced Wednesday that its board of directors have endorsed a “success incentive initiative” for the 2024-25 season. Details are being finalized. The league has long distributed revenue evenly among its membership. TV money will remain equally distributed. The change would affect money coming from revenue-generating postseason events like the College Football Playoff and the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

