ACC and SEC each get 5 regional host sites for the NCAA baseball tournament

By The Associated Press
Texas A&M pitcher Justin Lamkin (33) hands the ball over to coach Jim Schlossnagle during the team's NCAA college baseball game against Arkansas on Friday, May 17, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Meredith Seaver]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference each had five schools selected as regional host sites for the NCAA Division I baseball tournament. All 16 regional hosts have locked up spots in the national tournament. The rest of the 64-team field will be unveiled Monday. Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina State, North Carolina and Virginia led the way for the ACC. Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky and Texas A&M were selected from the SEC. Also hosting regionals are Oklahoma and Oklahoma State from the Big 12; Arizona and Oregon State from the Pac-12; East Carolina from the American Athletic Conference; and UC Santa Barbara from the Big West.

