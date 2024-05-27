ACC and SEC each get 5 regional host sites for the NCAA baseball tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference each had five schools selected as regional host sites for the NCAA Division I baseball tournament. All 16 regional hosts have locked up spots in the national tournament. The rest of the 64-team field will be unveiled Monday. Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina State, North Carolina and Virginia led the way for the ACC. Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky and Texas A&M were selected from the SEC. Also hosting regionals are Oklahoma and Oklahoma State from the Big 12; Arizona and Oregon State from the Pac-12; East Carolina from the American Athletic Conference; and UC Santa Barbara from the Big West.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.