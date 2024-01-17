ACC accuses Florida State of breaching contract and disclosing ‘trade secrets’ in amended lawsuit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference accused Florida State of breach of contract, saying the Seminoles broke promises when they legally challenged an agreement that binds the school to the league for the next dozen years. The ACC initially sued the Florida State Board of Trustees in North Carolina in late December and asked a court to uphold the grant of rights as a valid and enforceable contract. The league amended its complaint Wednesday and alleged FSU violated the signed agreement when it chose to challenge the exclusive grant of rights.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.