AC Milan’s winless streak up to 5 after 4-0 loss at Lazio

ROME (AP) — Defending champion AC Milan was beaten 4-0 at Lazio in Serie A to extend the Rossoneri’s winless streak to five matches. Mattia Zaccagni set up one goal then scored the other as Lazio moved into third and the Champions League places. Milan remained second, 12 points behind halfway leader Napoli, and now only one point ahead of Lazio, Inter Milan and Roma. Zaccagni’s cross set up a goal for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic four minutes in at the Stadio Olimpico and Zaccagni then scored off a rebound in the 38th. Luis Alberto added a penalty for Lazio midway through the second half and Felipe Anderson scored in the 75th.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.