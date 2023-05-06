AC Milan’s Leão injured days before Champions League semi

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan forward Rafael Leão has picked up an injury just four days before the Rossoneri’s Champions League semifinal against Inter Milan. Leão limped off in the 11th minute of Milan’s 2-0 win against Lazio in Serie A. He had earlier been seen clutching the top of his right thigh. The 23-year-old Leão is a key player for the Rossoneri and has scored 12 league goals this season. Milan hosts city rival Inter in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal on Wednesday. The return leg is the following Tuesday.

