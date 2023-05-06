AC Milan’s Leão injured days before Champions League semi

By The Associated Press
AC Milan's Rafael Leao leaves the pitch after an injury during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Lazio, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luca Bruno]

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan forward Rafael Leão has picked up an injury just four days before the Rossoneri’s Champions League semifinal against Inter Milan. Leão limped off in the 11th minute of Milan’s 2-0 win against Lazio in Serie A. He had earlier been seen clutching the top of his right thigh. The 23-year-old Leão is a key player for the Rossoneri and has scored 12 league goals this season. Milan hosts city rival Inter in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal on Wednesday. The return leg is the following Tuesday.

