AC Milan’s Francesco Camarda becomes the youngest player in Serie A history at age 15

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan’s 15-year-old forward Francesco Camarda has become the youngest player in Serie A history. Camarda came on in the 83rd minute of Milan’s 1-0 win over Fiorentina at the San Siro. He’s aged 15 years, 2 months and 16 days. The previous youngest player in the Italian league was Wisdom Amey at 15 years, 274 days when he made his debut for Bologna in 2021. Camarda was born in 2008. He replaced Luka Jovic.

